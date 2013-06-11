New Japanese Sex Fetish Leads To Pink Eye Epidemic

Here’s one Kinsey probably never heard.



Japanese school children are licking each other’s eyeballs as a form of sexual arousal, Shanghaiist reports.

What’s worse, the disturbing trend only gained attention after it led to an epidemic of pink eye, a highly contagious eye condition, typically spread by bacteria, that results in redness, swelling, and itching of the eye.

Authorities grew suspicious when kids began showing up at school with eye patches on. At first, adults thought it was just another eccentric Japanese fashion trend. It turns out that the eye patches were concealing pink eye, which the students had contracted by licking each other’s eyeballs.

Japanese website Naver Matome (translated by JapanCrush) reports that one-third of elementary school students in one classroom either confessed to eyeball-licking, or having their own eyeballs licked.

The sexual fetish is unofficially called “oculolinctus.” Subjects are aroused by licking their partner’s eyeballs or having their own eyeballs licked.

A epidemiologist referenced by Naver Matome also thinks it’s likely that school children are turned on by engaging in an activity that is considered corrupt.

