To Save Electricity Japan Is Changing Everything From Office Hours To Dress Code

Photo: www.flickr.com

Japan has asked corporations to cut electricity use by 15% in the wake of the nuclear crisis, according to the LA Times.Most of these measures seem like good ways for any country to save power.



They include:

Starting work one hour earlier, which means fewer workers at the office in the afternoon when energy use peaks

Discouraging dark suits and ties this summer, while encouraging casual clothing

Reducing the use of air conditioning

Closing some elevators

Dimming neon lights and electric billboards

The government is taking the lead with a pledge to reduce power use in its buildings by 25%.

Sometimes it takes a crisis to fuel a green movement. Remember the American WW2 posters: “When you ride alone you ride with Hitler.”

Don’t miss: 11 Simple Ways To Go Green At Your Office >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.