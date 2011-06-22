To Save Electricity Japan Is Changing Everything From Office Hours To Dress Code

Photo: www.flickr.com
Japan has asked corporations to cut electricity use by 15% in the wake of the nuclear crisis, according to the LA Times.Most of these measures seem like good ways for any country to save power.
They include:
- Starting work one hour earlier, which means fewer workers at the office in the afternoon when energy use peaks
- Discouraging dark suits and ties this summer, while encouraging casual clothing
- Reducing the use of air conditioning
- Closing some elevators
- Dimming neon lights and electric billboards
The government is taking the lead with a pledge to reduce power use in its buildings by 25%.
Sometimes it takes a crisis to fuel a green movement. Remember the American WW2 posters: “When you ride alone you ride with Hitler.”
