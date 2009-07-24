Japan Unveils Creepy Robot Bride At Fashion Show

This catwalk model will show up on time, is not likely to fling her phone at anyone, and will be completely under your control.



The flip side: if she falls, she might break into pieces.

The Japanese government unveiled their latest “cybernetic human,” or the HRP-4C, as they call it, at a fashion show in Osaka this week.

Japanese designer Yumi Katsura used the robot to show one of the dresses from her latest wedding collection, CNET reports.

Check out the video below where the robot walks down the ramp, and later, poses for photographers. She also says, “I’ve put on a wedding dress for the first time. I’m very happy today to wear this dress by Yumi Katsura.”

The fashion show reflects Japan’s playful approach to robotics, says CNET:

While other countries are building Terminator-style killing machines, Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) created 4C to work in the “entertainment industry.”

Neat, but while there will always be a big market for killing machines, there doesn’t seem to be much of one for bipedic robots in the entertainment business.

The AIST website says that though humanoid robots are subjects of extensive R&D, their applications are limited to just that – R&D and hobbies. AIST says a good market for the robots is exhibitions and fashion shows, if the robots can be made to move more realistically like humans.

AIST values the humanoid robot market at 1 to 2 billion yen, or $10 to $20 million, and says “The major barriers for industrialisation include: (1) robots walking on two feet only have little commercial value, (2) the unit price is very high, and (3) if it falls, it may be seriously damaged.”

Image: Applied Nomadology



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.