Japan Reports A 32.9 Billion Yen Trade Surplus, Economists Were Expecting A Deficit

Photo: AP Images

Japan just reported a February trade surplus of ¥32.9 billion.Economists were forecasting a deficit of ¥120 billion.



In January, Japan reported its first trade deficit since 1980.

The Nikkei is down slightly, but the Yen is stronger against the dollar.

Everyone seems to be on hold for China’s Flash PMI number, which comes out later today.

