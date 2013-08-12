Japan's Q2 GDP Misses By A Huge Margin

Japan’s Q2 GDP growth missed expectations, hitting 2.6% against 3.6% expected.

The Yen hit $US96.04 against $US96.33 prior to the data print, MarketWatch’s Michael Kitchen says.

The Nikkei is also off -1.26%.

Seasonally-adjusted GDP climbed +0.6% against Q1’s +0.9%.

As we recently explained, Japanese economic data has been doing a lot of missing expectations lately. Industrial production, household spending and July PMI all fell short.

Plus, July employment fell for the first time in three months.

Abe-nomics — the loose monetary policy ordered by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reinflate Japan’s economy — have now been in place about half a year.

Clearly, something’s not working.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.