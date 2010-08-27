Japan Plunges Even Deeper Into Deflation

Japan remains mired in deflation. The government reported a 1.1% drop for their July core consumer price index (excluding fresh food). This marks the 17th drop in a row. Japan’s overall consumer price index fell 0.9% as well, continuing an 18-month deflation streak. Note it also fell 0.5% vs. the previous month.



Any way you slice it, Japan continues to experience deflation.

Here’s the latest July breakdown from the official release:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.