Japan Plunges Even Deeper Into Deflation

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Japan remains mired in deflation. The government reported a 1.1% drop for their July core consumer price index (excluding fresh food). This marks the 17th drop in a row. Japan’s overall consumer price index fell 0.9% as well, continuing an 18-month deflation streak. Note it also fell 0.5% vs. the previous month.

Any way you slice it, Japan continues to experience deflation.

Chart

Here’s the latest July breakdown from the official release:

Chart

