Nearly 100 Of Japan's PGA Officials Will Resign Amid Mafia Scandal

Two former executives of Japan’s Professional Golf Association were found to have ties to the Japanese mafia and now all 91 representatives of the organisation will resign en masse according to an AFP report.

The two former representatives, including a vice chairman of the PGA, dined and played golf with the head of one of Japan’s yakuza organised crime families. The 91 current representatives decided to resign to “restore public trust in the body.”

The PGA in Japan oversees professional golf activities, licensing of golfers, and player development. However, the PGA no longer runs the Japan Golf Tour, the third largest golf tour in the world behind the North American PGA and the European Tour. That tour has been run by the Japan Golf Tour Organisation since 1999.

