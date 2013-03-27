Japanese Stocks Are Red Again

It’s not that dramatic of a decline, but Japanese stocks are marginally red in the early going.
NikkeiThe only interesting thing is that a couple weeks ago we were seeing regular 2% up days in the Nikkei, and the yen was constantly weakening.
That’s stalled out a bit. The Yen has strengthened over the last couple weeks and the Nikkei has stopped gaining.
Important? It’s interesting to pay attention to for now.
