Japanese Stocks Are Red Again

It’s not that dramatic of a decline, but Japanese stocks are marginally red in the early going.



NikkeiThe only interesting thing is that a couple weeks ago we were seeing regular 2% up days in the Nikkei, and the yen was constantly weakening.

That’s stalled out a bit. The Yen has strengthened over the last couple weeks and the Nikkei has stopped gaining.

Important? It’s interesting to pay attention to for now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.