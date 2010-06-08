Japan Offers Us A Headline From 2020: Bank Lending Falls Worse Than Expected On Weak Demand

Japan isn’t 12 hours head of us, it’s years ahead of us.



To wit, we’d expect headlines like this in the year 2020.

ForexLive:

Outstanding loans by Japanese banks fell 2.1%

year-on-year to Y396.12 trillion in May, marking the sixth straight y/y

drop after a revised -1.9% (initially -1.8%) in April, Bank of Japan

data released on Tuesday showed.

Lending continued to drop due to weak corporate fund demand, though

the annual rate was held down by sharp gains in lending a year earlier,

Demand for bank loans remains sluggish as many firms are still

cautious about resuming business investment amid continued overcapacity,

although the BOJ has recently said there are signs of a pickup in capex.

“The trend is unchanged — corporate demand for funds used for

operations and capital spending remains weak,” a BOJ official said.

The 2.1% drop in May was the largest fall since August, 2005, when

bank lending fell 2.2%.

From the BOJ:

Photo: Bank of Japan

