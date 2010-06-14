Japan Offered Bribes, Prostitutes To International Whaling Commission To Get OK To Keep Killing Whales

Whale meat

Photo: aSIMULAtor on flickr

Japan offered bribes and prostitutes to International Whaling Commission officials, according to an investigation by The Sunday Times.The Sunday Times filmed IWC officials admitting the following:



— They voted with the whalers because of the large amounts of aid from Japan. One said he was not sure if his country had any whales in its territorial waters. Others are landlocked.

— They receive cash payments in envelopes at IWC meetings from Japanese officials who pay their travel and hotel bills.

— One disclosed that call girls were offered when fisheries ministers and civil servants visited Japan for meetings.

What’s really impressive is how this investigation came about:

The reporters, posing as representatives of a billionaire conservationist, approached officials from pro-whaling countries and offered them an aid package to change their vote.

The governments of St Kitts and Nevis, the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Grenada, Republic of Guinea and Ivory Coast all entered negotiations to sell their votes in return for aid.

The bribes come in anticipation of this month’s IWC meeting in Morocco, when the whaling group is expected to impose a 200 whales-per-year limit on Japan. Japan has already rejected this proposal, preferring to hunt an unlimited number of through the “scientific research” loophole of international whaling law.

