The Credibility Of Japan's Nuclear Regulators Is "Shot To Pieces" After Yet Another Corruption Scandal

Japan’s Fukushima Crisis has uncovered a litany of corruption tied to the Nuclear and Industrial

Safety Agency.The latest scandal was the revelation that NISA paid people to attend and ask questions at a 2007 press conference regarding a controversial plutonium-thermal power generation project, according to Japan Times.



Likewise it was revealed that 10 of 15 people who spoke at a 2006 symposium where asked to do so by Shikoku Electric Power Co.

This appears to be standard practice. Earlier this month an email from a Kyushu Electric exec told workers to send messages from home, not work, email accounts that would gain public sympathy for nuclear power.

One observer told JT: “The credibility of nuclear energy administrators is shot to pieces.”

Recently it was also revealed that 72% of donations made by individuals to the Liberal Democratic Party in 2009 came from acting and former executives of power companies.

Documents released by Wikileaks also revealed a history of obfuscation and lax enforcement.

