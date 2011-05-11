Japan Officially Cancels Its Plan To Become 50% Nuclear Powered By 2030

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There’s one country at least where the Fukushima backlash is real: Japan.Prime Minister Kan announced today he would abandon a plan for nuclear power to supply 50% of Japan’s enegy needs by 2030, up from 30% today, according to The Guardian.



The old plan called for 14 new reactors in the next 20 years. This would be difficult as the country revises safety requirements. Also Japan needs to rebuild several facilities, including Fukushima.

The new plan will “start from scratch” with an emphasis on renewables, Kan said: “I think it is necessary to move in the direction of promoting natural energy and renewable energy such as wind, solar and biomass.”

