The Front Page Of Today's NYT Is Terrifying: Here's How The Rest Of The World Is Covering Japan

If you happened to click on the NYT.com homepage last night you would have seen some of the scariest headlines ever run by that paper:



“Japan Faces Prospect of Nuclear Catastrophe as Employees Leave Plant.”

The news did not get any better overnight — though it thankfully it also did not get any worse. Yet.

Here are the front pages that ran around the world this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.