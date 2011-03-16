The Front Page Of Today's NYT Is Terrifying: Here's How The Rest Of The World Is Covering Japan

Glynnis MacNicol
nyt japan

If you happened to click on the NYT.com homepage last night you would have seen some of the scariest headlines ever run by that paper:

“Japan Faces Prospect of Nuclear Catastrophe as Employees Leave Plant.”

The news did not get any better overnight — though it thankfully it also did not get any worse.  Yet. 

Here are the front pages that ran around the world this morning.

New York Times

New York Post

New York Daily News

Wall St. Journal

The Guardian

Die Welt - Berlin, Germany

Tages-Anzeiger - Zurich, Switzerland

Japan Times

Asahi Shimbun - Tokyo, Japan

China Daily

The National - UAE

O GLOBO - Rio DeJaneiro, Brazil

Sydney Morning Herald - Australia

Haaretz - Israel

