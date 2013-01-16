Japanese Machine Orders Surged In November

Photo: SuzumoOverseas / YouTube

Japan’s machines orders jumped 3.9 per cent in November. This was much higher than the 0.3 per cent increase expected by economists. This is according to Bloomberg.



Japan’s economy has been struggling to grow as its currency has hindered exports.

Furthermore, an ongoing row with China has hurt the country’s exports to the world’s second largest economy.

New Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised Japan that he would push for stimulated policies that would weaken the yen and promote inflation.

