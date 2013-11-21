Volcanic Eruption Creates A New Island South Of Japan

Japan reports volcano raises new island in seas far south of Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese coast guard and earthquake experts say a volcanic eruption has raised a new island in the seas to the far south of Tokyo.

Advisories from the coast guard and the Japan Meteorological Agency said the islet is about 200 meters (660 feet) in diameter. It is just off the coast of Nishinoshima, a small, uninhabited island in the Ogasawara chain, which is also known as the Bonin islands.

The approximately 30 islands are 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Tokyo and along with the rest of Japan are part of the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

The coast guard issued an advisory warning of heavy black smoke from the eruption. Television footage showed heavy smoke and waters roiling over the crater.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.