Japan Is Falling, But... Still No Panic

Today was a bad and chaotic day in the debt ceiling fight, and the latest is that the Boehner vote in the House has been delayed.



But! Still no panic.

Japan is down, but not remarkably so, and US futures aren’t going anywhere.

And on this manner of panic, you should read Nate Silver here, who makes a pretty good argument that Wall Street is ignoring the risks that Congress can’t get it together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.