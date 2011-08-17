Japan Lower, US Futures Still Sliding After Hours

More selling after the wet blanket of a market in the US.



The Nikkei is down.

Meanwhile, US futures are lower as well by about 0.4 to 0.5%.

Europe should be interesting on Wednesday. It hasn’t yet had a chance to respond to the Merkel-Sarkozy press conference, which did not go over very well in the US.

Plus, we’re supposed to hear from the Swiss National Bank.

For a round up of the US action, see here.

