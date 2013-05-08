Japan Is Powering Higher Again

Another day, another gain for Japan.



It’s not huge, after surging 3.5% on Tuesday, the Nikkei is up another 0.4% today.

Interestingly, the surging Japanese stock market had been associated with a slumping yen, yet recently the yen hasn’t been moving (dollar-yen has failed to penetrate the closely watched 100 level).

Via Nikkei.com, here’s the latest action for both the Nikkei and the yen.

FinViz

