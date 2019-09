The craziness in Japan continues.



Overnight, the Nikkei collapsed 5%.

And then in the last hour, it’s gone vertical, with futures surging about 400 points.

The culprit? A Reuters report about Japan’s big pension fund being able to move into equities.

For such a huge market, this kind of volatility is stunning.

FinViz

