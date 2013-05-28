Japan Has Stopped Crashing

For now, Japan has stabilized.

After a 7% crash on Thursday, followed by weakness on Friday and Monday, Japan has stabilized.

After starting down by over 1% in the early going, Japan is up modestly in early Tuesday trading.

The Nikkei has been remarkably volatile lately, but for now, some peace.

