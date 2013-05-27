The Weekend Is Over, And The Japanese Market Is Diving

The weekend is over, and trading has officially whirred to life in Asia.



The big market that everyone’s watching is obviously Japan, which crashed 7% on Thursday, before coming back modestly in Friday trading.

That comeback, however, faded as Nikkei futures traded throughout the day, and now the Nikkei cash market is catching up.

The Nikkei is currently off 2.8%, and USDJPY is below 102.

