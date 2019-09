Crazy.



Japan is up another 1%.

Nikkei.comThis is just a regular occurrence now.

Cullen Roche whips out this stunning stat.

Nikkei now up 80% since November. — Cullen Roche (@cullenroche) May 22, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.