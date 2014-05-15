The Nikkei Is Sliding After Big GDP Report

Japan is sliding.
The Nikkei is down 1.44% in early going.
This comes after a strong GDP report.
Our colleagues at Business Insider Australia report:
The results show Japan’s economy is slowly getting cracking again with the first quarter results beating market expectations of 1% to hit a seasonally adjusted annualised rate of 5.9%.
…
One of the biggest drivers of the surge was consumer consumption leading up to the April 1 sales tax increase from 5% to 8%. Private consumption reached an annualised rate of 8.5% and helped mitigate the drag down effects of external demand — particularly from the US, one of Japan’s biggest export destinations.
The strong number may damp any talk of further BOJ easing, which may be what is hitting the Nikkei.
