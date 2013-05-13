Japan Is Jumping Again

Joe Weisenthal

Another day, another 1% gain in Japan.

Here are two charts. The top one is the Nikkei, and the below is USDJPY, which shows that the dollar is further strengthening against the yen Sunday evening.

Screen Shot 2013 05 12 at 8.19.02 PM

Nikkei.com

