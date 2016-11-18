It took less than a week to fix this massive sinkhole in Japan

On November 9th, construction in Fukuoka City, Japan created an enormous sinkhole that swallowed up a five-lane street. While massive sinkholes seem to be popping up everywhere lately, what’s impressive about the one in Fukuoka, is how quickly the city managed fix the problem. In just one week, the city was able to fill in the hole with 247,000 cubic feet of dirt, repair damages to their underground utilities, and re-pave the road.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.