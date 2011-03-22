A Quick Reminder Of Why Everyone And Their Mother Is Bullish On Japan

As we talked about a lot yesterday, basically everyone is a Japan bull. The big post-earthquake selloff is being seen as a huge dip-buying opportunity.



It’s also important to bear in mind that prior to the earthquake, Japanese stocks were rapidly growing in popularity, having been a huge winner over the past few months.

What attracts people to Japanese stocks is that they’re cheap.

Here’s Citi presenting the Nikkei’s forward PE relative to global PE over the last 23 years. This is the first time they’ve ever been at a discount.

And here’s another look at the market’s Shiller PE ratio from SocGen

Photo: SocGen

Here’s what Socgen’s Dylan Grice wrote last week:

But the fact is, there are those out there far smarter than me who thought the Japanese equity market was at bargain basement levels before the earthquake. And while I wasn’t sure I was in their camp a few weeks ago, as it has now come off the best part of 20%, the decision is now easier to make.

So I’ve been watching these experts and wondering, are they telling us that another Chernobyl cannot happen because it absolutely cannot happen under any circumstances, or are they falling into the trap of thinking that because it’s not a Chernobyl-type reactor. If so, doesn’t the possibility that a Chernobyl type leak could happen in a completely new and hitherto unanticipated way remain open?

So I’ve been watching these experts and wondering, are they telling us that another Chernobyl cannot happen because it absolutely cannot happen under any circumstances, or are they falling into the trap of thinking that because it’s not a Chernobyl-type reactor. If so, doesn’t the possibility that a Chernobyl type leak could happen in a completely new and hitherto unanticipated way remain open?

Click here a look at the massive inflows into Japanese ETFs >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.