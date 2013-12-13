Japan Man Stole $US185,000 To Feed 120 Cats A Gourmet Diet

A Japanese man went on a year-long burglary spree, making off with a haul worth $US185,000 to feed 120 cats a gourmet diet, police said Thursday.

Mamoru Demizu, 48, is suspected of breaking into houses to steal cash and jewels on 32 separate occasions.

He told police that he stole things to come up with the money to feed scores of his feline friends, spending up to 25,000 yen ($250) a day, an officer said.

“He said he felt happiest when he rubbed his cheek against cats,” the officer said.

Unemployed Demizu kept one animal at his home in Izumi city, western Japan, and about 20 in a nearby warehouse, while feeding 100 more strays that lived in the neighbourhood, the police said.

“He would give them fresh fish and chicken, not cheap canned food,” he said.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.