Crazy. Not sure what to make of this, but Japan just posted a nearly 20% drop in private sector machine tools.

According to Zerohedge, it was the biggest drop in history.

Expectations were for a gain of 1.1%.

Anyway, the Nikkei is barely moving, so the market isn’t freaked out. Still, crazy number.

