Japan Revs Up A New Printing Press!

Japan’s central bank is offering 33 billion dollars in new, dirt cheap loans to select industries.



It’s a bid to, yes once again, beat back deflation and kick start the economy.

Bloomberg:

The loans will be channeled through banks, and the central bank will accept requests from lenders through March 2012, it said in a statement released today in Tokyo. Credit will be extended at the benchmark interest rate, which the board today unanimously voted to keep unchanged at 0.1 per cent.

…

The BOJ said it will target 18 growth areas including the environment, health and tourism while ensuring that it “does not directly involve itself in the allocation of funds to individual firms and industries.” It will also avoid hampering interest-rate policy and money-market operations, it said.

This program could be expanded to include other parts of the economy should the Japanese GDP growth weaken. But is there really a lack of credit capacity in Japan? Is that why the economy’s performance is lame?

Or… is it just simply that the domestic economy is being slowly squeezed to death by horrendous demographics and onerous regulatory calcification. Liberalization and dynamism is needed within the domestic economy, not more loans.

