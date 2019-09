S&P downgraded Japan’s debt outlook due to costs related to reconstruction.



Once again, nobody cared about a trivial S&P call.

Yields on JGB went nowhere.

The Nikkei had a huge night.

It was reminiscent of the aftermath of the US rating, which briefly had an impact thanks to shock value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.