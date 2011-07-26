China Operated Train At 50 Miles Per Hour Above Recommended Safety Limit

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the Japanese manufacturer of China’s errant bullet train, had previously expressed concern that China was prioritizing speed over safety.The recommended top speed for 120 CRH2 trains delivered to China was 167 miles per hour; however, the Chinese drove them up to 217 miles per hour.



When KHI learned this, the company secured a written guarantee from China that it “would not be held responsible” in an accident was caused due to speed, according to Japan Times.

The accident in Wenzhou is thought to have occurred when a KHI CRH2 rear-ended a Bombadier CRH1.

A Japan Railways official said a similar accident would not happen in Japan due to safety precautions.

Yet China Railways Ministry spokesman Wang Yongping maintains, “Our technologies have far surpassed those of Japanese bullet trains.”

