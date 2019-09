We wrote earlier than Japan started the month in really ugly fashion, falling 3.7%.



But the pain hasn’t ended with the close of the Nikkei official hours.

Nikkei futures have continued to fall all morning.

FinVizMeanwhile, dollar/yen is close to falling back below 100.

Nikkei.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.