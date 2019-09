The US saw strong economic data this morning, and a subsequent stock market rally.



This helped nicely snap some of the freakout that we’ve been seeing in markets lately.

Also helping things was intervention, last night, from the People’s Bank of China, which is getting involved to ease credit strains.

So Wednesday is starting nicely in Japan.

