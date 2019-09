Pretty meh start to Tuesday in Japan.



The Nikkei is higher than the Nikkei futures of the day, but after yesterday 1.4% drop, this isn’t anything to write home about.

The Shanghai market — which got destroyed last night — will be more interesting.

Nikkei.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.