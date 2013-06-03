The Week Has Begun, And Japan Is Getting Slammed Again

The sad, painful trading in Japan continues, as the new week begins.



In early trading, the Nikkei is down 2.3%.

Nikkei.comLess than 2 weeks ago, the Nikkei was around 16,000.

This decline is one of big shakeups we’ve seen in markets, lately, which includes the big beating taken by emerging market currencies and bonds, as well as the back up in US Treasuries.

Meanwhile, all night, we’re getting manufacturing data from around the world, which we’re covering here.

Click here for a deep dive into the Emerging Market decline >

