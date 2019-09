It’s June 19 in Japan, which means Fed day has officially begun.



So far, so good.

After Nikkei futures rallied throughout the US trading session, Japan has opened up 1.7%.

Nikkei.comFor a full preview of what is the most anticipated FOMC announcement in a long time, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.