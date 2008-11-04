Japan Jumps 6%, Europe Flat

NIKKEI up 6%, other Asia flat. Europe flat. US futures up slightly. Oil $64, gold $733. Short-term lending rates continue to thaw.



AP: The FTSE 100 index was 0.49 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 4,443.77, while Germany’s DAX was up 21.59 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,048.43. France’s CAC-40 was 23.82 points, or 0.7 per cent, higher at 3,551.79.

Notable movers Tuesday include Marks & Spencer PLC, Britain’s largest clothing retailer, which saw its share price rise 8 per cent as third-quarter net profit came in ahead of expectations despite falling 43 per cent from a year ago.

And carmaker BMW AG saw its share price fall 5 per cent after it reported a 63 per cent slump in third quarter net profit as the global economic turmoil made consumers more reluctant to shell out for its sports and luxury cars and credit costs made it difficult for consumers and the company to borrow.

Overnight, most Asian stock indexes were more or less flat, apart from Japan’s Nikkei, which surged 537.62 points, or 6.3 per cent, at 9,114.60 as the market played catch-up after being closed Monday, when most of Asia firmed.

