Japanese Industrial Output Misses Expectations

Junko Kimura/Getty Images A Nissan Motor Co., Ltd employee works on the cylinder block of a V6 engine at the company’s engine facility at the Iwaki plant in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan.

Industrial output in Japan climbed by just 3.2% in July, missing expectations for 3.6% growth.

Earlier, we learened that core consumer prices climbed by 0.7% in July, which was a bit higher than the 0.6% increase expected by economists.

Rounding out the data dump was the unemployment rate, which was 3.8% in July. This was lower than the 3.9% expected.

