Japan Continues Its Major Tear

It’s back to the good old days in Japan.



And by good old days, we mean the first several months of the year, when the Nikkei was gaining 1 or 2 per cent every night.

Last night the Nikkei tacked on 2%, as the Abenomics trade is rocking and rolling again.

As you can see, the index went out literally the highs of the day.

Meanwhile, it’s jobs day in America, and US futures are pointing to a higher open, as everything rallied yesterday thanks to easy language from both the BoE and the ECB.

