Things are pretty quiet to start the day in Japan (consistent with the fact that markets overall around the world have been very quiet this month).



The Nikkei is off a bit, the USDJPY remains sub-100 in the wake of this weekend’s election.

Elsewhere, Australia is up a little bit, and Korea is up 0.8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.