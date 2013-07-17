Japan Opens Lower

Japan has opened lower to the tune of 0.7%.



Nikkei futures have been lower much of the day, as US equities broke an 8-day winning streak.

That being said, the only real show is Bernanke speaking on Wednesday about monetary policy.

It will be the Fed Chairman’s final Humphrey-Hawkins testimony (the bi-annual testimony of the Fed chair to a committee from both houses) on the state of policy.

