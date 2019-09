The global selling continues.

Japan is really taking it on the chin, following the selloff in the Europe and the US, and the Fed’s continuation of “The Taper.”

The Nikkei is off 3.4%.

Meanwhile this evening, China has reported a weak PMI number, and the Aussie dollar is sliding.

