Japan Is Overwhelmingly Choosing The IPhone 6 Over The 6 Plus

Getty Images/Chris McGrath Japanese Apple customers seem to prefer the iPhone 6 to the 6 Plus.

Japanese consumers are going out in droves to buy the iPhone 6, but not its larger sibling, reports Patently Apple.

Of those surveyed by BCN, 82% of buyers chose the iPhone 6, whereas around 18% opted for the 6 Plus.

That’s a ratio of approximately 4.6:1.

The iPhone 6 did incredibly well over its first weekend. Apple sold 10 million units and took 4 million preorders for the smartphone.

It’s unclear why Japanese consumers prefer the iPhone 6 over the 6 Plus. Perhaps they have heard about BendGate.

The 6 Plus is expected to do well in China, but it hasn’t gone on sale there yet.

