Japan Is Getting Pulverized Again

Overnight, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced the “third arrow” of Abenomics: the structural reforms crucial to the stimulus program’s ultimate success.



Stocks did not respond well. The Japanese Nikkei fell a whopping 3.8% on Wednesday.

After rallying a bit after the close, Nikkei futures are heading lower again in after-hours trading and are close to their lows from the May 22 peak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.