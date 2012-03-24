North Korea Is Ignoring Calls For Restraint As It Plows Ahead With Its Missile Launch

Raytheon’s guided missile system.

As part of next month’s 100th anniversary celebrating Kim Il-sung’s birth, North Korea is planning to launch a long-range rocket to reportedly place a satellite into space.The news is causing a furor and would violate an agreement Pyongyang reached with the U.S. in late February where North Korea agreed to a moratorium on long-range missile launches, and nuclear tests.



The deal was lauded at the time as a “breakthrough” in diplomatic relations with the Northern regime and prompted the U.S. to offer 240,000 metric tons of much needed food to the North in return.

South Korea is calling the move a “grave provocation,” saying North Korea is using the ruse of a satellite launch to disguise its test of a long-range missile capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Japan is equally outraged and announced Monday it will take steps to shoot down the North Korean rocket should it venture anywhere near Japan.

Tokyo could invoke the shootdown order based on its Self-defence Forces Law, and the move would be performed by its Self-defence Forces.

They’re not kidding. Today Japan announced they’ve readied their missile defence systems to track and potentially bring down the North Korean rocket.

ZeeNews from New Zealand reports:

“I have ordered officials to prepare to deploy the PAC-3 and Aegis warships,” Japan’s Defence Minister Naoki Tanaka told reporters, referring to surface-to-air missiles and destroyers carrying missiles.

“We are talking to relevant local governments about the deployment,” he said.

The surface-to-air missiles will be placed along Japan’s southern islands and will need official permission from Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda before they can be launched.

Even China is calling for restraint. “We sincerely hope parties concerned stay calm and exercise restraint and avoid escalation of tension that may lead to a more complicated situation,” Xinhua on Saturday quoted Zhang as saying (via Reuters).

North Korea held a similar launch in 2009 that failed to place any satellite and crashed into the Sea of Japan.

