Japan Is Dying: Toyota Leaves Formula One, Tokyo Motor Show Empty

First there was the worrisome news that Toyota is pulling out of the Formula One, leaving no Japanese cars for the first time in eight years.



Now it seems the Tokyo auto show was a ghost town. This has to be a bad sign, usually people will go just to snap photos.

Raw Japan: Sitting here in the press centre where there are nearly 200 work spaces set up, you could almost hear a pin drop. Most of the seats are empty, and there’s only the low hum of hard drive motors escaping from the laptops of the few of us left here.

As a car industry reporter, I’ve been to dozens of motor shows on three continents over the past seven years. At the media centres, it’s usually a mad rush to grab a spot or a LAN cable connection; and there’s no guarantee someone wouldn’t pull the cord anyway, if you leave your PC unattended for more than half an hour.

Down on the show floor, the mood was similar, if not worse. Read the whole thing >

