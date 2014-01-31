Japan Industrial Production Misses Slightly And The Nikkei Erases Gains

Japan industrial production climbed 1.1% in December, narrowly missing expectations for 1.3%. It was a jump up from the 0.1% decline experienced in November.

The Nikkei fell on the news but remains in positive territory at 0.14% on the day. The dollar gained 0.1% on the Yen.

Elsewhere in Asia and Pacific markets, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 has spent most of Friday in negative territory and is now off 0.05%.

Here’s the chart for the Nikkei:

