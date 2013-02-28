Japanese Industrial Production Grows, But Misses Expectations

Photo: kevin dooley / Flickr

Japanese industrial output climbed by just 1.0 per cent in month-over-month in January. This was less than the 1.5 per cent gain expected by economists.



Output is down 5.1 per cent year-over-year.

Japan has been struggling to figure out ways stimulate its ailing economy.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe has promised to do this through aggressive monetary policy. All of this talk has been causing Japan’s stock market to surge as the yen tanks.

