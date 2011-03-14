What Happens Now To The US Nuclear "Renaissance"?

The impact of the Fukushima nuclear crisis on the US nuclear industry is going to be the source of a huge debate in the coming days and weeks.



Look around, and you’ll see the word “renaissance” a lot to describe the state of nuclear energy industry in this country prior to Friday.

Already, nuclear provides 20% of the US electricity supply, but no new ones have been since 1974.

Now, already, there are plans of House hearings on nuclear energy in the US.

POLITICO notes that Energy Secretary Stephen Chu was already due to testify on energy policy this Wednesday, so it seems certain that the nuclear question will come up.

The first new nuclear reactor in the US is due to come online in 2012, and another 16 are due through 2020.

At this point, though, it’s way too early to really assess the impact, especially as the Fukushima situation remains unresolved.

