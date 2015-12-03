Japan is illegally hunting whales again

Japan is defying the world by whaling — claiming that it’s for scientific research.

The country plans on killing 333 minke whales by the end of next summer, and to continue their whaling program for at least another 12 years. Japan briefly stopped whaling after an International Court of Justice ruling in March 2014 ordered them to stop, but recently started again.

Japan justifies hunting whales by claiming that they aren’t endangered, and that eating whale is part of Japanese culture.

They also claim that they are killing whales in the name of science, despite the International Whaling Commission telling them that they don’t need to kill whales for science.

Japan defied the ruling and is now back at it, sending a “research” ship to the Antarctic Ocean.

The commission banned commercial whaling in 1986, but since then Japan has killed more than 10,000 whales.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

